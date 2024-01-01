Home Business

Govt procures 25,000 tonnes of kharif onion so far for buffer stock

The government has raised the buffer stock target to 7 lakh tonnes for the 2023-24 fiscal, against the actual stock of 3 lakh tonnes last year.

Published: 01st January 2024 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has so far procured 25,000 tonnes of onion grown in the 2023 kharif season for maintaining a buffer stock, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Monday.

The government is procuring onion to maintain a buffer stock and use it for market intervention to boost domestic availability and keep prices in check.

The government has raised the buffer stock target to 7 lakh tonnes for the 2023-24 fiscal, against the actual stock of 3 lakh tonnes last year.

According to the Secretary, the government had procured 5 lakh tonnes from last year's rabi season and is purchasing 2 lakh tonnes of Kharif onion as the buffer stock target has been raised.

"About 25,000 tonnes of kharif onion has so far been procured from mandis. The procurement is underway," he said.

Of the 5 lakh tonnes of rabi onion lying in the buffer stock, the government has offloaded 3.04 lakh tonnes of onion through cooperative Nafed and NCCF in the market to check prices.

As a result, the all-India average retail price of onion has come down by 27.58 per cent to Rs 42 per kg from over a month ago, he added.

To arrest sharp spikes in retail prices, the government has banned onion exports till March 31.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
onion Govt buffer stock

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp