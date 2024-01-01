Home Business

Nearly 97.38 per cent Rs 2,000 notes returned to banking system; Rs 9,330 crore still with public: RBI

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

Published: 01st January 2024 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2,000 notes

Image used for representative purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that nearly 97.38 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only about Rs 9,330 crore worth of the notes are still with the public.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

"The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 9,330 crore as at the close of business on December 29, 2023," the RBI said in a statement.

Thus, 97.38 per cent of the high-value currency in circulation as of May 19, 2023, has since been returned to the banking system, it added.

"The Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender," the RBI added.

People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes at the 19 RBI offices across the country.

People can also send Rs 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.

Public and entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30.

The deadline was later extended to October 7.

Deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7.

Starting October 8, individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of the RBI.

Meanwhile, queues are being witnessed during working hours at the RBI offices for exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 notes.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016 following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 2000 Reserve Bank of India banking system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp