Why you must be careful of excesses in 2024  

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

An economic boom often leads to big aspirations. You dream of a bigger home, car or a holiday to an exotic destination. You want to earn more money and spend more than ever before. As we start a brand New Year, you could try a balancing act. The following 12 months could see an economic boom that could boost your income and aspirations.

If you are a regular investor in the stock market, you would know that money is flowing in equity assets worldwide. With the hope of a ‘soft-landing’ of the US economy, investors are taking a ‘risk on’ approach towards investing. In 2024 much global money will likely reach high-growth emerging markets like India. With elections in May 2024 and a new government, India’s economy will likely see an eventful year ahead. Your finances must be fine-tuned to ensure you do not get carried away amidst the euphoria. You must protect your money against any potential excesses.

What are excesses

There is a tendency to go casual about money when there is a boom in the economy. It starts with the ‘easy money’ from banks and non-banking finance companies. If you look at the latest trend in banking and finance published recently by the RBI, personal loans from banks are at a record. Within personal loans, outstanding from credit cards are at a record high, too. That shows that you, the consumer, are not hesitating to swipe your credit cards for expenditure. You are fine as long as you pay off your credit card bills within the interest-free cycle offered by banks. Excesses tend to happen when you spend today anticipating an income tomorrow.

Over-investing

Just because there is a boom in the stock market and share prices are record-high, you need not commit all your savings to it. Do not invest in hearsay. You can get information on anything related to financial markets at the tap of your smartphone. Fundamental analysis of companies, technical analysis of stocks, and basic concepts are explained vividly on social media platforms. There are several books you can refer to before taking the plunge. You must engage a professional financial advisor if you have not yet. Work with them to create an asset allocation plan that suits your short-and long-term financial goals.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

