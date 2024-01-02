Online food delivery platforms clock highest orders on New Year’s Eve

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online food ordering and delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, among other platforms, witnessed their highest orders on the eve of New Year. Swiggy said the eve broke all records and Swiggy instamart did 1.6X more orders per minute compared to the previous record high during the World Cup Finals. About 1,244 biryanis were ordered per minute on the platform.

“NYE’24 broke all records across Swiggy Food and Instamart!,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO , Swiggy Food marketplace said. Over 4.8 lakh biryanis were ordered on the platform, and the top 3 cities that ordered the most Biryani were Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Swiggy said Mumbai ordered the highest number of Idli-vadas on NYE and a single order with 95 samosas came from Bengaluru. Also, 200 packets of ketchup were placed from Surat. Interestingly, a customer from Kolkata placed 35 orders on Swiggy instamart that consist of 914 items worth Rs 48,950. Also, over 22,000 users ordered Amul buttermilk. Delhi spent about Rs 16 lakhs on chips and mixers.

“610 kilograms of ice sold on Zepto just in the last 1 hour (between 5 and 6 pm). Numbers like this one make me pinch myself. Sometimes I honestly can’t believe how big Zepto has become in 2 years,” Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO wrote on X.

About 147,512 packets of chips, 68,231 bottles of soda, 2412 packets of ice cubes and 356 lighters were sold on Blinkit. Its founder Albinder Dhindsa posted on X. All senior executives took to social media to announce their highest orders. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted, “Love you, India! You’ve tipped over Rs 97 lakh till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight.”

“We’ve delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined. Excited about the future!,” Goyal said. Swiggy in a separate post said that almost a million users were active on the Swiggy app in the last hour. That’s more than the number of people who will join the gym starting tomorrow (January 1). Earlier in December 2023, in its How India Swiggy’d 2023, the platform said a Biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the India Vs. Pakistan World Cup match in October.

