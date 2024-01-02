Suzuki Motorcycle India's vehicle sales grow 24 pc in Dec

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday said its vehicle sales increased 24 per cent year-on-year to 79,483 units in December.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, had sold 63,912 vehicles in December, as per a company statement.

"The company closed December 2023 with total sales of 79,483 units, recording 24 per cent year-on-year growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India said in the statement.

Of the total two-wheeler sales last month, the domestic sales volume stood at 69,025 units, while the remaining 10,458 units were retailed in the overseas markets, it stated.

