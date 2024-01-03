Home Business

Tech Mahindra appoints former Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as Chief People Officer

Prior to joining Tech Mahindra, he was the Executive Vice President and HR Head for Infosys Ltd. He has served as a director on the Boards of Infosys Consulting and Infosys China.

Richard Lobo

Former Infosys veteran Richard Lobo (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said Richard Lobo has been appointed as Chief People Officer of the company with effect from January 3, 2024.

In a BSE filing, the tech giant further informed that Harshvardhan Soin, Chief People Officer, will assume the role of President - of Asia Pacific and Japan with effect from January 3, 2024 and continue to be designated as Senior Management Personnel.

"We wish to inform you that Richard Lobo has been appointed as Chief People Officer of the company with effect from January 3, 2024 and is designated as Senior Management Personnel," the filing said.

Lobo brings over two decades of diverse experience leading the transformation of the people function across organisations.

As a seasoned HR leader, he specialises in strategically aligning talent within organisations to create a people advantage for businesses.

Lobo started his career in 1996 with the Godrej group.

