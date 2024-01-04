Tech Mahindra appoints Infy’s Lobo as HR head

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys veteran Richard Lobo, who quit the firm in August 2023, has been appointed as the chief people officer (CPO) of Tech Mahindra. He was earlier roped in as an exclusive advisor to Byju’s to help transform the start-up’s human resources function. Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that Lobo has been appointed with effect from January 3, 2024, and is designated as senior management personnel.

“Mr. Harshvardhan Soin, Chief People Officer, shall assume the role of President - Asia Pacific & Japan with effect from January 3, 2024, and shall continue to be designated as Senior Management Personnel,” Tech Mahindra said in a BSE filing. It has undertaken leadership restructuring under new CEO Mohit Joshi. Lobo worked with Joshi in Infosys, and has over two decades of experience. Lobo specialises in strategically aligning talent within organisations to create a people advantage for businesses, the company said.

