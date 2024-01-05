Home Business

Citizens asked to report threat calls from overseas numbers

Of late, many people reported getting calls from international numbers asking them to sell their shares before March 12, 2024.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Thursday advised people not to panic on calls from international numbers threatening to disrupt stock exchanges and trading in the country. It asked citizens if anyone gets any such call should immediately report it to DoT on its Sancharsaathi portal or their telecom service providers. The department also directed all the telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio to block malicious calls from such numbers. 

“The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) advises citizens to beware of malicious incoming calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption in India’s stock exchanges and trading. Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic. The DoT has directed all the telecom service providers to block malicious calls from such numbers,” said DoT in a press note. 

Of late, many people reported getting calls from international numbers asking them to sell their shares before March 12, 2024. These callers are also threatening people of the impending destruction of India’s stock exchange.  It all began when Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asked his followers to target the BSE and the NSE on the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Pannun said he was targeting India’s stock exchange to destroy India’s economic system.

According to a report, DoT also has asked the Ministry of Finance and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to take measures to increase cybersecurity at the BSE and the NSE. Pannun is a designated “individual terrorist” under the UAPA. He and his organisation Sikh for Justice are banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

