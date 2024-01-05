Health ministry asks for Rs 1.10 lakh crore from Ministry of Finance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health, Family and Welfare (MoHFW) will likely to seek nearly Rs 1,10,000 crore from the Ministry of Finance in the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 to be presented on February 1, as per sources.

The funds will be used for various schemes under the ministry including the National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogaya Scheme, establishment expenditure of 22 new AIIMS hospitals in various states, among others.

For the current fiscal, a total expenditure of Rs 1.04 lakh crore was allocated in the last budget, of which Rs 6,385 crore was provided for the construction of new AIIMS hospitals country. In FY23, revised estimates of expenditure stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

As per sources, for FY25, the ministry has sought Rs 10,000 crore to build new AIIMS, which are at various stages of completion. Nearly Rs 25,000 crore will be used for the National Health Mission and Rs 10,000 crore will be utilised for running autonomous bodies including AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, among others.

