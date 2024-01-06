Home Business

Kalyan Jewellers’ revenue rises 33% in third quarter

Revenue growth in the Middle East for the quarter was at 6% compared to the same period in the previous financial year and contributed 13% to the consolidated revenue. 

Published: 06th January 2024 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers ( Photo | Facebook @ KalyanJewellersIndia)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a consolidated revenue growth of 33% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Revenue growth of its India business increased 40% in the quarter, the company said in the Q3 FY2024 business update.

This is led by robust operating momentum on the ground with healthy same-store-sales growth across all the key markets in the country, similar to levels seen in the previous quarter, the company said in exchange filings. 

Revenue growth in the Middle East for the quarter was at 6% compared to the same period in the previous financial year and contributed 13% to the consolidated revenue. Kalyan Jewellers has added 22 new showrooms in India during the quarter.  About 16 of these were under the franchise owned franchisee operated model (FOCO), and it plans to convert more company-owned showrooms, launched during the previous quarter to FOCO model in the current quarter.

It also plans to add another 15 Kalyan showrooms in India, two in the Middle East and 13 Candere showrooms in Q4, including the launch of the company’s 250th showroom in Ayodhya.  The Jeweller has signed a letter of intent for 80 showrooms planned for 2025 financial year with a majority of these being established under a franchise model. The company has set out a goal to move towards an asset-light model with more franchise operated stores.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyan Jewellers Revenue growth third quarter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp