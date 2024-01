Woman loses Rs 26.88 lakh to bitcoin fraud in Thane

By PTI

THANE: A 33-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost Rs 26.88 lakh to fraudsters online who lured her to invest in bitcoin, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, an offence under the Information Technology Act has been registered at the Kapurbawdi police station, an official said.

The complainant came across an advertisement on social media promising lucrative returns on investments in bitcoin, he said.

ALSO READ | Bitcoin gears up for halving in April as it turns 15; experts expect upturn

The woman called the phone number given in the advertisement and as instructed by the caller, paid Rs 26.88 lakh in one year.

She received updates about her account balance with a link supposedly enabling her to withdraw the expected returns, the official said.

However, when the complainant attempted to withdraw the funds, she encountered difficulties and was unable to retrieve any money, he said, adding that an investigation had been initiated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THANE: A 33-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost Rs 26.88 lakh to fraudsters online who lured her to invest in bitcoin, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, an offence under the Information Technology Act has been registered at the Kapurbawdi police station, an official said. The complainant came across an advertisement on social media promising lucrative returns on investments in bitcoin, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Bitcoin gears up for halving in April as it turns 15; experts expect upturn The woman called the phone number given in the advertisement and as instructed by the caller, paid Rs 26.88 lakh in one year. She received updates about her account balance with a link supposedly enabling her to withdraw the expected returns, the official said. However, when the complainant attempted to withdraw the funds, she encountered difficulties and was unable to retrieve any money, he said, adding that an investigation had been initiated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp