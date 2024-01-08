Home Business

29,273 bogus firms involved in R44,015 crore tax evasion  

According to the finance ministry, this initiation has saved R4,646 crore, of which R3,802 crore is by blocking ITC and R844 crore is by way of recovery.

Published: 08th January 2024 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

tax evasion, tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 29,273 bogus firms involved in suspected Input Tax Credit (ITC) evasion of R44,015 crore have been detected, according to the finance ministry. Since May 2023, a special drive against fake registrations has been initiated across the country.

To curb frauds in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and increase compliance, the GST formations, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the State/UT Governments, across the country are carrying out a focused drive on the issue of non-existent or bogus registrations and issuance of fake invoices without any underlying supply of goods and services. 

According to the finance ministry, this initiation has saved R4,646 crore, of which R3,802 crore is by blocking ITC and R844 crore is by way of recovery. So far, 121 arrests have been made in the cases. In the quarter ended December 2023, 4,153 bogus firms that involved suspected ITC evasion of around R12,036 crore were detected. About 2,358 of these bogus firms were detected by the Central GST Authorities. This has protected revenue of R1,317 crore, of which R 319 crore has been realised and R997 crore has been protected by blocking ITC, the ministry said. 

About 483 bogus firms were detected in Delhi, 424 in Haryana, 926 in Maharashtra, 507 in Rajasthan, 223 bogus firms in Karnataka were detected during the quarter ended December 2023. Pilot projects of biometric based Aadhaar authentication at the time of registration have been launched in the States of 
Gujarat, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, the ministry added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax evasion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp