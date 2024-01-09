Ashok Leyland clocks record sales in CY23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland sold 198,113 units in the 2023 calendar year, touching a new record for the company. The company said it is the highest-ever sales volume in a calendar year in the company's history during the year 2023, surpassing its previous record in the year 2018.

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland said the company is poised for even greater success as the company continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth. “The momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where we will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry,” he said.

Its outstanding performance in CY23 reflects its commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction, the firm said in a statement. It added that the company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to be at the forefront of the global commercial vehicle market. It aims to be a top 10 global commercial vehicle maker and invests in alternative energy projects looking into the future.

Agarwal on Monday exchanged an agreement between Hinduja Group and the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of Rs 1,200 crore over next three-five years, focusing on strategic initiatives and business expansion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland sold 198,113 units in the 2023 calendar year, touching a new record for the company. The company said it is the highest-ever sales volume in a calendar year in the company's history during the year 2023, surpassing its previous record in the year 2018. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland said the company is poised for even greater success as the company continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth. “The momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where we will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry,” he said. Its outstanding performance in CY23 reflects its commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction, the firm said in a statement. It added that the company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to be at the forefront of the global commercial vehicle market. It aims to be a top 10 global commercial vehicle maker and invests in alternative energy projects looking into the future.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Agarwal on Monday exchanged an agreement between Hinduja Group and the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of Rs 1,200 crore over next three-five years, focusing on strategic initiatives and business expansion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp