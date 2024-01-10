TRAI to soon have full-time chairman

Rakesh Kumar By

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon have a full time chairman. As per the official of Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the search-cum-selection committee interviewed four candidates for the post on 6 January 2024.

The official said that all candidates interviewed were from the government sector, and not from the private sector. As per the Telecommunication Act 2023, any individual from the private sector is also eligible for the post of chairperson and member of the regulatory body.

“The government interviewed four candidates on 6 January 2024. Soon the committee will come up with the name. Also, I don’t think that they have interviewed anyone from the private sector, all were somehow associated with the government,” said the official.

As per the government notification, the post of TRAI chairman is appointed by Centre from amongst candidates who have special knowledge of and professional experience in telecommunication, industry, finance, accountancy, law, management or consumer affairs.

The post has been vacant since 1 October 2023, after the retirement of PD Vaghela. The government first advertised for the post in June 2023, and it conducted interviews of six candidates. However, none of them were selected. Subsequently, the government re-advertised for the post of chairman in December 2023. Then, it categorically mentioned that those who have applied against the earlier advertisement issued on June 22 need not apply afresh.

As per the notification, the chairperson will have powers of general superintendence and directions in the conduct of the affairs of the Authority and he/she shall, in addition to presiding over the meetings of the Authority, exercise and discharge such other powers and functions of the Authority as may be prescribed. The salary of chairman will be a consolidated salary of R4.50 lakh per month (without house and car).

