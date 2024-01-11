Home Business

I-T dept detects unaccounted sales of Rs 1K cr by Polycab

It conducted raids on 50 premises of Polycab in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nasik, Daman, Halol and Delhi on December 22.

Published: 11th January 2024 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 07:01 AM

Income Tax department sleuths, tax evasion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted cash sales of Rs 1,000 crore by Polycab India, the Mumbai-based manufacturer of wires and cables. 

It conducted raids on 50 premises of Polycab in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nasik, Daman, Halol and Delhi on December 22. In a statement on Wednesday, the department said evidences reveal modus-operandi of tax evasion by Polycab in connivance with some of authorised distributors.

“Preliminary analysis suggests the firm indulged in unaccounted cash sales, payments for purchases, non-genuine transport and sub-contracting expenses, etc for suppression of its taxable income,” said the department.

