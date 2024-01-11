Home Business

Meta lays off technical programme managers at Instagram

A former Instagram employee posted to LinkedIn about "expected changes to TPM roles," saying that people are expected to "re-interview for PM roles" or product manager roles.

Published: 11th January 2024 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meta has started the New Year with laying off some technical programme managers (TPMs) at Instagram and reports said that at least 60 such jobs are either being consolidated or eliminated.

According to a post on Blind, an anonymous forum and community for verified tech employees, the company has given these employees time until the end of March to re-interview for product management roles or other jobs.

A verified Meta professional noted in the thread that job cuts "will soon (be) expanded to other orgs for TPMs”. It means other technical programme managers at Meta may also find their roles consolidated or reorganised away.

“Meta layoffs: all TPMs in Instagram laid off today. Confirmed by my spouse who works there. She is not in the Instagram org and not affected. Product managers are not affected,” read another Blind post.

According to Business Insider, at least 60 such employees have lost their jobs. TPMs are somewhere positioned between technical workers like engineers and product managers (PMs).

A former Instagram employee posted to LinkedIn about "expected changes to TPM roles," saying that people are expected to "re-interview for PM roles" or product manager roles.

Meta did not immediately comment on these layoffs.

After planned mass layoffs last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has not denied “that more jobs would be eliminated in the future”.

According to the report, he was still aiming to reduce the company's overall headcount to that of 2020 before it went on the mass hiring spree.

In March last year, Zuckerberg announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months, along with newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies.

The fresh cuts came just four months after Meta laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company's workforce, in November 2022.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meta laying off technical programme managers Instagram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp