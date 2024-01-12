Home Business

‘Don’t dial *401# followed by unknown no’

Published: 12th January 2024 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday advised people not to dial *401# followed by some unknown mobile number as it will activate call forwarding.  

Subsequently, this will allow fraudsters to receive incoming calls, which can be used for fraud. “DoT has taken a pro-active drive to prevent malicious incoming calls and safeguarding cyber crimes and frauds. The Department has advised citizens to beware of receiving malicious incoming calls asking them to dial *401# followed by some unknown mobile number. This activates unconditional call forwarding received on mobile of citizen to the unknown mobile number,” said DoT, in a press note. 

The DoT, explaining the modus operandi, said the fraudster calls the telecom subscriber and pretends to be a customer service representative or technical support staff from their telecom service provider.

DoT fraud cyber crimes

