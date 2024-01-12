Home Business

Tata Motors commences production at Sanand plant it acquired from Ford

The plant, which would be the company's second in Gujarat, would roll out both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric models.

Published: 12th January 2024 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Friday said it has commenced production at its new production facility at Sanand in Gujarat.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a unit of Tata Motors, had acquired the facility from Ford India for Rs 725.7 crore in January last year.

"We have successfully retooled the factory in the shortest span of 12 months, taking it to a new level to accommodate a wide range of existing products and future new models to come," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The facility will play a pivotal role in steering Tata Motors, especially TPEM, towards achieving newer feats, he added.

ALSO READ | Tata Nexon: Next to no one

"With existing capacities near saturation, this new facility will unlock an additional manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh units per annum which is scalable to 4.2 lakh units per annum," Chandra said.

The plant, which would be the company's second in Gujarat, would roll out both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric models.

The plant currently has more than 1,000 employees.

Tata Motors said it will create 1,000 additional jobs in the next 3-4 months in the region, in line with the production ramp-up plans.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp