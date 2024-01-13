Home Business

India convinces US on  laptop import curbs

As per joint statement by the two side, Tai expressed willingness to collaborate with India on shared objective of supply chain resilience in this sector. 

Published: 13th January 2024 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

ITcompanies-laptops

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The issue of restrictions imposed by India on imports of laptop, computers and tablets was discussed in 14th ministerial-level meeting of the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi on Friday.

US trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai raised the issue of India’s new import restrictions on which Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal explained India’s objectives, including those related to national security concerns.

As per joint statement by the two side, Tai expressed willingness to collaborate with India on shared objective of supply chain resilience in this sector. She welcomed that India has implemented “import management system for specified IT Hardware” in a facilitative manner that has so far minimised impact on trade and urged India to ensure end-to-end online system currently in operation and related policies do not restrict trade going forward.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
laptop Tablets TPF India-US Trade Policy Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp