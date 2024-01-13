India convinces US on  laptop import curbs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The issue of restrictions imposed by India on imports of laptop, computers and tablets was discussed in 14th ministerial-level meeting of the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi on Friday.

US trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai raised the issue of India’s new import restrictions on which Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal explained India’s objectives, including those related to national security concerns.

As per joint statement by the two side, Tai expressed willingness to collaborate with India on shared objective of supply chain resilience in this sector. She welcomed that India has implemented “import management system for specified IT Hardware” in a facilitative manner that has so far minimised impact on trade and urged India to ensure end-to-end online system currently in operation and related policies do not restrict trade going forward.

