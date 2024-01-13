Home Business

Oil price up 3% after US, Britain strike on Houthis

Oil prices in the international market on Monday rose more than 3% on Friday as the US and Britain carried out strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen. 

Published: 13th January 2024 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Crude oil

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oil prices in the international market on Monday rose more than 3% on Friday as the US and Britain carried out strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen. 

Brent Crude Price, the benchmark of crude price in international market, was trading at $79.74 a barrel, up by 3.04% or $2.35 while WTI Crude was trading at $74.31 up by 3.18% or $2.29 at 7.25 PM (Indian Standard Time) on January 12, 2024. Both benchmarks were on course for a second straight weekly rise.

The US and the UK attacked the Houthi military in response to attacks by the Iran-backed group on shipping in the Red Sea. The conflict raised concern of broader conflict in the Middle-East that could disrupt oil supply from the region. As per energy analysts, if the Strait of Hormuz impacted, it will present over double the impact of the Ukraine war on oil market. The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted international commerce on the key route between Europe and Asia, which accounts for about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic. 

The Houthis have attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea to show support for Palestinian militant group Hamas. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said the targeted strikes were a clear message that the US and its partners will not tolerate attacks on its personnel or “allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation”. A Houthi spokesperson said the group will continue to target shipping heading towards Israel. Shipping giant Maersk and others are diverting vessels away from the Red Sea, warning customers of further disruptions. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oil prices Houthi Yemen US UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp