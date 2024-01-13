Home Business

We have strong pipeline of leadership: Wipro CEO

Recently, CFO Jatin Dalal exited the firm and joined rival Cognizant. The company has initiated legal proceedings against him and demanded Rs 25 crore in damages.

Published: 13th January 2024 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Thierry Delaporte

Thierry Delaporte Wipro CEO.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro has seen at least 10 top-level exits in 2023 alone and speaking about leadership churn, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said it is a part of our strategy. 

Addressing the media, he said, “If you go back to our strategy that we elaborated in October 2020, this was precisely part of the strategy to acquire, enhance, grow, build and invest in talent, in particular leadership talent. We have a strong leadership team today and a strong pipeline of leadership.”

Recently, CFO Jatin Dalal exited the firm and joined rival Cognizant. The company has initiated legal proceedings against him and demanded Rs 25 crore in damages. Wipro has also filed a complaint against Mohd Haque, a former senior vice president and head of healthcare and medical devices- Americas, alleging a violation of the non-compete clause in his employment contract.  He also joined Cognizant recently.

Though the management did not comment on particular cases, it said that all of us have contractual obligations. “We are not against any individuals  going anywhere, it is about contractual obligation,” Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Wipro, said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp