We have strong pipeline of leadership: Wipro CEO

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro has seen at least 10 top-level exits in 2023 alone and speaking about leadership churn, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said it is a part of our strategy.

Addressing the media, he said, “If you go back to our strategy that we elaborated in October 2020, this was precisely part of the strategy to acquire, enhance, grow, build and invest in talent, in particular leadership talent. We have a strong leadership team today and a strong pipeline of leadership.”

Recently, CFO Jatin Dalal exited the firm and joined rival Cognizant. The company has initiated legal proceedings against him and demanded Rs 25 crore in damages. Wipro has also filed a complaint against Mohd Haque, a former senior vice president and head of healthcare and medical devices- Americas, alleging a violation of the non-compete clause in his employment contract. He also joined Cognizant recently.

Though the management did not comment on particular cases, it said that all of us have contractual obligations. “We are not against any individuals going anywhere, it is about contractual obligation,” Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Wipro, said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Wipro has seen at least 10 top-level exits in 2023 alone and speaking about leadership churn, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said it is a part of our strategy. Addressing the media, he said, “If you go back to our strategy that we elaborated in October 2020, this was precisely part of the strategy to acquire, enhance, grow, build and invest in talent, in particular leadership talent. We have a strong leadership team today and a strong pipeline of leadership.” Recently, CFO Jatin Dalal exited the firm and joined rival Cognizant. The company has initiated legal proceedings against him and demanded Rs 25 crore in damages. Wipro has also filed a complaint against Mohd Haque, a former senior vice president and head of healthcare and medical devices- Americas, alleging a violation of the non-compete clause in his employment contract. He also joined Cognizant recently.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the management did not comment on particular cases, it said that all of us have contractual obligations. “We are not against any individuals going anywhere, it is about contractual obligation,” Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Wipro, said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp