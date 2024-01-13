Wipro Q3 net profit falls 12% to Rs 2,694 crore

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the fourth consecutive quarter, IT major Wipro has reported a fall in its consolidated net profit. On Friday, it met Street estimates, and posted a 12% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 2,694 crore as against Rs 3,053 crore it reported in the same quarter last year. Its revenues for Q3FY24 dropped 4.4% YoY to Rs 22,205 crore. For Q4, the company expects revenue from its IT services business segment in the range of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms.

Addressing the media after declaring Q3 results, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said the demand environment overall remains cautious. “Clients are still making conservative investments, looking for efficiency, more returns on investment, and better optimisation of existing investments. But we are seeing some indicators for growth.”

He added that the company saw good performance in its consulting business, with Capco reporting a double-digit sequential growth in order bookings, which is the highest in the last three quarters. Wipro acquired global management and technology consultancy firm Capco in 2021 for $1.45 billion.

The company’s IT services operating margin for Q3 stood at 16.0%, down11 bps sequentially. Its total bookings stood at $3.8 billion, up by 0.2% QoQ and large deal bookings were at $0.9 billion.

Delaporte said the company is likely to see an improvement in the margin once the market turns around. Its voluntary attrition came in at a 10-quarter low of 12.3% in the third quarter. Its headcount continues to drop as it ended the third quarter with 4,473 fewer employees. In Q2, it saw a decline of 5,051 employees.

Wipro chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said, “We believe that we have enough capacity to grow and for specific skills and technologies we continue to hire.”

Talking about artificial intelligence, the CEO said AI is now moving from the curiosity and experimentation stage, to becoming vital to business strategy. “We can confidently say that every long-term, large deal now has an AI component. A substantial portion of our clients are looking for us to develop use-cases tied to their business goals. They want us to use AI-models to drive tangible results. AI is now embedded across most of our existing solutions and offerings. In addition, every business line is working to launch new offerings that use AI,” he added.

