BofA sees gold surpassing $3,500/ounce in the next 18 months

MUMBAI: Gold prices, which have already surged over 16% this year following a 22% rally in the previous year, could reach $3,500 (Rs 2,99,467) per ounce within the next 18 months—an increase of approximately 13% from the current level of $3,155 per ounce, recorded on Monday. This potential rise is driven by global uncertainties and strong investment demand, particularly from central banks, according to analysts at a leading Wall Street brokerage.

Uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s trade policies may continue to weaken the dollar, providing further support for gold prices in the near term. If the dollar’s weakness persists, gold could climb to the $3,500 mark, analysts at Bank of America Securities (BofA) stated in a note. The brokerage had previously projected gold prices to reach $3,000 per ounce, a milestone already surpassed with the current price standing at $3,155 per ounce, or 26.67 grams.

A broad rebalancing of the United States’ twin deficits could also be a bullish factor for gold, the analysts added.