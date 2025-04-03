Carefully examining implications of Trump tariffs: Government of India

NEW DELHI: The Government of India on Thursday said that it is carefully examining the implications of the reciprocal tariff announcements made by the President of the USA.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday said that keeping in view the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Department is engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback of their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation.

“The Department is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy,” it said in a press communique.

The US President on Wednesday issued an Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10% will be effective from April 05, 2025 and the remaining country specific additional ad-valorem duty will be effective from April 09, 2025. The additional duty on India is 27%.