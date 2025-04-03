Carefully examining implications of Trump tariffs: Government of India

NEW DELHI: The Government of India on Thursday said that it is carefully examining the implications of the reciprocal tariff announcements made by the President of the USA.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday said that keeping in view the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Department is engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback of their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation.
“The Department is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy,” it said in a press communique.
The US President on Wednesday issued an Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10% will be effective from April 05, 2025 and the remaining country specific additional ad-valorem duty will be effective from April 09, 2025. The additional duty on India is 27%.
Referring to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump’s have 13 February 2025 announcement regarding ‘Mission 500’ – aiming to more than double the bilateral trade to USD 500 Billion by 2030 – the commerce ministry said discussions are ongoing between Indian and US trade teams for the expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement.
“These cover a wide range of issues of mutual interest including deepening supply chain integration. The ongoing talks are focused on enabling both nations to grow trade, investments and technology transfers. We remain in touch with the Trump Administration on these issues and expect to take them forward in the coming days,” it said.
The ministry further said that India values its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the United States and is committed to implement the India-US ‘Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology’ (COMPACT) for the 21st century to ensure that our trade ties remain a pillar of mutual prosperity and drive transformative change for the benefit of the people of India and the US.