Gold hits record $3,200/oz, then dips 2% as US tariff war stirs investor concerns

MUMBAI: In the run-up to the reciprocal tariffs that US president Donald Trump was to announce last night investors flocked to gold on the safe haven status pushing the spot price to a staggering $3,200-mark, but as the details of the tariff war sunk in on Thursday the metal, which has surged 22% so far this year on the back a ferocious 22% run in 2024, began to bleed as was trading 2% down this evening.

The rally got a sudden break as investors began to worry more about the health of the global economy as the much more and wider than anticipated tariffs—over 62% in China and an average flat 10% on as many as 180 nations, have roiled the global sentiment in other asset classes leaving investors deeply bleeding.

In the domestic market, at $3,200/ounce in the US means prices would be have crossed Rs 93,500/10 gram mark but since the domestic prices are a blend of London and Dubai prices the peak was 9,380 today.