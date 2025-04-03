Trump's reciprocal tariffs: India gains over Asian EM peers; US recession may limit benefits

NEW DELHI: A first look at the announcements made by US President Donald Trump on reciprocal tariffs suggests that India could emerge as a relative gainer, as the burden of import duties is significantly higher on other emerging nations, such as China and Vietnam.

"With the US setting a relatively lower reciprocal tariff rate of 26% on Indian goods—compared to 54% (20% previously imposed + 34% announced on Wednesday) on China, 46% on Vietnam, 37% on Bangladesh, and 36% on Thailand—India gains a natural competitive advantage in several key sectors," says Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative.

Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports (effective April 5), with specific reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries (effective April 9). Some sectors, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, and energy products, will remain exempt.

According to Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, Asia has been more significantly impacted than India by the country-specific tariffs announced on Wednesday. Furthermore, India is less export-exposed to the US compared to other emerging markets in the region. However, she cautions that India is unlikely to remain insulated from the broader economic downturn affecting Asian emerging markets.

"China's response to the massive tariff blow will be critical for India, considering its excess industrial capacity and potential for dumping in global and Asian markets. While India negotiates with the US and other trade partners, we may also need protective measures against Chinese actions, which could immediately impact domestic industries and contribute to disinflationary pressures," she says.

Sanjay Nayar, president of Assocham, notes that India has been positioned in the middle of the tariff structure, with a 26% rate in addition to the 10% baseline duty, requiring further assessment to gauge its real impact.

"Net-net, India's export competitiveness in the US market appears to be less adversely affected on a relative basis. However, our industry must make concerted efforts to enhance export efficiency and value addition to mitigate the impact of these tariffs," he adds.