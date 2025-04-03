US trade policy offers both challenges and opportunities

The US government’s decision on tariff on Indian imports is expected to have a major impact across multiple sectors. The new levies are likely to hit India’s $32 billion gems & jewellery exports hard, given the US accounts for $11.58 billion, or 34%, of these exports.

“While the tariff’s application to competing nations presents both challenges and opportunities, it is expected to significantly impact India’s diamond and jewellery sector, a cornerstone of its exports to the US,” the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said in a statement. “In the short run, we see challenges in sustaining India’s export volume of $10 billion to the US market.” The US is India’s largest goods export destination, about $78 billion in annual exports, or 18% of India’s total exports (FY24).