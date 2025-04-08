Maharashtra signs $50 billion investment proposals at India Global Forum

MUMBAI: In a major boost to its investment drive, Maharashtra, which of late has lost the top notch rank as the best investment destination to its neighbours, has inked investment agreements worth around $50 billion at the India Global Forum, held in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, of the total from both domestic and international investors, five of them largest investment deals totaling $49.02 billion were signed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for infrastructure development in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The proposed investments include the $18.09-billion with Housing and Urban Development Corporation, (Hudco), a $12.06 billion investment agreement with REC; a $12.06 billion deal with Power Finance Corporation; a $6.03 billion with Indian Railway Finance Corporation; and an $843-million with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid), Fadnavis said.