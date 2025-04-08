Tax dept introduces new ITR for disclosure of ‘undisclosed’ income found in raids

NEW DELHI: The income tax department has notified a new Income Tax Return form --ITR-B -- for declaring undisclosed income under the block assessment scheme, a procedure for assessing undisclosed income discovered during a search or requisition. Under the block assessment scheme, the income is assessed for a block period of six years.

The purpose of introduction of a new form is to address some of these procedural ambiguities related to block assessments.

The form mandates taxpayers to disclose undisclosed income comprehensively, categorising it under various heads of income, assessment year wise within the block period and item wise assets, such as money, bullion, jewellery, virtual digital assets, etc.

“This granular categorisation aims to enhance transparency, ensuring that the scope of undisclosed income is effectively assessed,” says Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, M&A Tax Partner at Nangia Andersen LLP.