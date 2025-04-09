RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points, changes stance to ‘accommodative’

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday announced a 25 basis points reduction in the policy rate, bringing it down to 6 per cent.

This decision comes as global markets remain on edge following the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, which included a hefty 104% levy on Chinese imports.

The rate-setting panel changed the policy stance to 'accommodative' from 'neutral'

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra explained that the committee’s decision was driven by the need to address ongoing economic challenges and to stimulate growth in light of the external headwinds.

He clarified that the MPC would focus on either maintaining the current rate or pursuing further rate cuts in the future, but added that there was no immediate decision regarding liquidity management at this point.

