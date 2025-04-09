RBI to 'harmonise' gold loan framework for all

MUMBAI: The RBI has issued draft regulations for loan against gold ornaments as 'collateral' to move towards a more 'principle-based and harmonised regulatory framework.'

It will address conduct-related gaps among lenders. The regulatory objectives behind such revised directions are to put in place a 'harmonised framework' for such loans applicable across various regulated entities, and to address concerns over a few of the lending practices being followed.

"These draft directions shall apply to all gold loans offered by lenders, including small finance banks, regional rural banks, excluding payments banks, co-operative banks and all non-banks and housing finance companies," the draft circular said.

The norms for lending against gold collateral shall have to be included in the credit/risk management policy of the lenders, said the draft guidelines.

Lenders shall have to put in place 'proper systems and controls' to ensure that the end-use of these loans are periodically monitored and recorded.