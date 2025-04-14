Foxconn scouts for 300 acre land in Greater Noida for manufacturing unit

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn is scouting for a 300 acre land parcel near Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for its manufacturing unit.

According to a report, this facility is expected to become one of Foxconn’s largest manufacturing units globally and the company’s first facility in North India. Foxconn is Apple’s biggest vendor, and the proposed unit has the potential to surpass its upcoming facility in Bengaluru, which is set to become the company’s second-largest globally. However, it is still unclear what specific products will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, as discussions with the state government are ongoing.

A central government official also confirmed that talks have begun to establish a Foxconn electronics manufacturing services unit in Uttar Pradesh.

This marks the second major manufacturing announcement by Foxconn in the state. The first is the HCL-Foxconn joint venture for an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility, which is currently awaiting approval. HCL Technologies has partnered with Foxconn and Intel Foundry to develop semiconductor chips and related products.