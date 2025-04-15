Auto stocks up as Trump hints relief for exports after slapping 25% tariff 

India’s automotive industry, especially the component manufacturers, may breathe a sigh of relief as the US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from tariffs he previously imposed on the sector, to give carmakers time to adjust their supply chains.

Investors also welcomed the development as shares of Tata Motors, Samvardhana Motherson and Sona BLW gained up to 8% on Tuesday.

The Trump Administration had last month announced a 25% tariff on imports of automobiles and some components. The new tariffs will apply from April 3, 2025, on imports of passenger vehicles (PVs), and light trucks and a date to be announced but not later than May 3, 2025 on components such as engines, transmissions, powertrain parts and electricals.