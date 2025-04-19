ICICI Bank net profit jumps 18% to `12,630 cr, beats Street estimates

The second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, on Saturday reported a street beating earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25. The bank reported 18% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at `12,629.58 crore, driven by a steep rise in margins, better asset quality and higher recoveries. On a sequential basis, net income rose 7.1%.
Gross non-performing asset shrunk to 1.67% from 1.96% the previous quarter, and 2.16% a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs declined to 0.39% from 0.42% a year ago.
In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to `24,166.18 crore in the reporting quarter compared to `27,745.33 crore in December 2024, and `27,961.68 crore in March 2024.
Provisions for bad loans increased to `891 crore in Q4FY25 from `718 crore in Q4FY24 and `1,227 crore in Q3FY25, the management told reporters Saturday in a concall. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs stood at 76.2%.
The bank’s total deposits during the quarter rose 14% and 5.9% on sequentially to `16.11 trillion. Average deposits increased 11.4% YoY and 1.9% sequentially to `14.87 trillion. Average current account deposits rose 9.6% on-year and 1.4% sequentially. Average savings account deposits rose 10.1% on-year and 0.2% sequentially.
Domestic advances grew 13.9% on-year and 2.2% sequentially. Of this retail loan portfolio grew 8.9% on-year and 2% sequentially, and comprised 52.4% of the total loan portfolio. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 43.8% of the total portfolio.
The business banking portfolio grew 33.7% on-year and 6.2% and the rural portfolio grew 5.1% on-year and declined by 1.5% sequentially. The domestic corporate portfolio grew 11.9% on-year and declined by 0.4% sequentially.
Total advances rose 13.3% on-year and 2.1% sequentially to `13.42 lakh crore. Net interest income increased 11% YoY to `21,193 crore in Q4FY25 from `19,093 crore in Q4FY24. Net interest margin was 4.41% in Q4FY25 compared to 4.25% in Q3FY25 and 4.4% in Q4FY24 and 4.32% in FY25. Sandeep Batra, executive director, attributed this to the cash reserve ratio cut in December, as well some deposit repricing after the February repo rate cut.
The consolidated profit after tax rose 15.7% YoY to `13,502 crore in the reporting quarter from `11,672 crore and the same grew to 15.5% YoY to `47,227 crore in FY25 from `40,888 crore in FY24.
The board has recommended a dividend of `11/share for the quarter.