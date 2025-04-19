ICICI Bank net profit jumps 18% to `12,630 cr, beats Street estimates

The second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, on Saturday reported a street beating earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25. The bank reported 18% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at `12,629.58 crore, driven by a steep rise in margins, better asset quality and higher recoveries. On a sequential basis, net income rose 7.1%.

Gross non-performing asset shrunk to 1.67% from 1.96% the previous quarter, and 2.16% a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs declined to 0.39% from 0.42% a year ago.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to `24,166.18 crore in the reporting quarter compared to `27,745.33 crore in December 2024, and `27,961.68 crore in March 2024.

Provisions for bad loans increased to `891 crore in Q4FY25 from `718 crore in Q4FY24 and `1,227 crore in Q3FY25, the management told reporters Saturday in a concall. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs stood at 76.2%.