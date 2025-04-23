Private sector activity rises to 8-month high in April

Private sector output has grown at its fastest pace in eight months in April on the back of a sharp rise in new businesses; particularly buoyant international demand for goods and services, shows a private survey.

According to the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), published by HSBC and compiled by S&P Global, rose to 60, from 59.5 in the previous month, making the reading the highest in the past eight months. The index has been above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the 45th consecutive month, the bank said on Wednesday.

“Private sector companies have seen a sharp rise in new business intakes at the start of FY26, boosted by buoyant international demand for goods and services. Collectively, new export orders rose at the fastest pace since the series started in September 2014 as survey participants noted gains from across the globe,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC India.