War jitters roil markets, Sensex crashes 589 points as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

In a highly volatile session, India's equity markets closed lower on Friday as investor sentiment turned cautious amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Kashmir. Profit-booking added to the pressure after a sharp rally in recent sessions.

The benchmark index BSE Sensex was down 588.90 points or 0.74% at 79,212.53, and the NSE Nifty was down 207.35 points or 0.86% at 24,039.35. Broader indices underperformed with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling 2.5% each.

Benchmarks opened higher but plummeted sharply in early trade, with the Sensex crashing 1,200 points to an intraday low of 78,606 and the Nifty50 tumbling nearly 400 points to 23,848. Market volatility spiked, with India’s fear gauge (VIX) surging 6% on Friday

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, said Pakistan's statement that any interference with the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an "act of war" has significantly amplified investor concerns, especially in the wake of the Pahalgam incident and India's response.

“This rapid decline in bilateral relations, stemming from the attack, India's retaliatory actions (including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties), and Pakistan's reaction, has spurred widespread selling pressure as the potential for a larger regional conflict becomes a growing worry. The increasing India VIX reflects this heightened anxiety and the market's expectation of further negative developments in the India-Pakistan relationship following the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent steps,” stated Bolinjkar.