Had ‘fruitful’ talks with US authorities: Commerce ministry

The Ministry of Commerce has said the trade delegation that visited the US had a fruitful meeting with the authorities there, and that the team discussed the pathway for early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

A team of 3-4 negotiators led by Rajesh Agarwal, secretary-designate, commerce ministry, had visited the US from April 23 -25 for expediting BTA talks. As per the ministry, during the meetings in Washington DC, the team had fruitful discussions on wide ranging subjects covering tariff and non-tariff matters.

“The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector BTA by fall of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

While sectoral expert level engagements have taken place via virtual format, in-person sectoral engagements are planned from May-end. The two countries will start chapter-wise talks under the BTA only in the second half of May. “The texts and contours of those discussions are being prepared currently,” Ministry officials told TNIE.