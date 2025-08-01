Indian equities extend losses on second day amid Trump’s tariff decision

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a weak note on Friday, August 1, 2025, amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions. The BSE Sensex declined 136.84 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 81,048.74 after opening at 81,074.41, lower than the previous close of 81,185.58. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 58.65 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 24,709.70.

The opening slide in both indices came amid heightened investor caution following the United States’ announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on certain Indian imports. This development reignited concerns over global trade friction and weighed on sentiment across emerging markets, including India.

Market participants also noted continued selling pressure from foreign institutional investors, who have been net sellers in the Indian equities for nine straight sessions. On Thursday, FPIs offloaded equities worth ₹5,590 crore, adding to the market’s nervousness.

Volatility remained high, with traders closely watching technical support levels around 81,000 on the Sensex and 24,700 on the Nifty. Early trade saw muted action in mid- and small-cap segments, while broader sectoral performance leaned negative with weakness in financials, IT, and metal stocks.

Analysts said the market trend remains cautious in the near term due to global uncertainties, although domestic fundamentals still offer support at lower levels. Investors are expected to remain watchful of further developments on the global trade front and institutional flows as the day progresses.