Indian markets extend losing streak amid tariff worries; Sensex ends 0.72% lower

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, August 1, capping their fifth consecutive weekly decline—marking the longest such stretch in two years—as concerns over global trade tensions intensified. The pressure came after the US reaffirmed steep import tariffs, including a 25% duty on Indian goods, raising fears of a slowdown in global growth.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.82% to close at 24,565.35, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.72% to settle at 80,599.91. Broader markets were hit harder, with small-cap indices sliding 3.4% and mid-caps down 2.4% over the week.
IT and pharmaceutical stocks led the losses, with both sectors sensitive to global trade policies and US regulatory developments. Sun Pharma slumped 4.5% after a downgrade, adding to the pressure on the pharma pack. Trump's remarks on drug pricing reform further weighed on investor sentiment in the healthcare space.
PNB Housing Finance shares tumbled nearly 18% following the sudden resignation of its CEO Girish Kousgi, triggering investor concerns over corporate governance.
In contrast, consumer stocks bucked the trend on the back of strong earnings. Hindustan Unilever gained nearly 4% after posting robust quarterly results, and Varun Beverages also ended higher. Infrastructure and paint majors like Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints saw notable buying interest, supported by optimistic earnings and institutional flows.
Foreign institutional investors continued to pull money from Indian equities amid a stronger US dollar and rising global uncertainty. Technical indicators also suggest bearish momentum may persist in the near term.
With global risk aversion on the rise and Indian markets under pressure from external and domestic triggers, investors are expected to remain cautious. Attention will now turn to upcoming earnings, inflation data, and central bank commentary for cues on market direction.