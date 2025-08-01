Indian markets extend losing streak amid tariff worries; Sensex ends 0.72% lower

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, August 1, capping their fifth consecutive weekly decline—marking the longest such stretch in two years—as concerns over global trade tensions intensified. The pressure came after the US reaffirmed steep import tariffs, including a 25% duty on Indian goods, raising fears of a slowdown in global growth.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.82% to close at 24,565.35, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.72% to settle at 80,599.91. Broader markets were hit harder, with small-cap indices sliding 3.4% and mid-caps down 2.4% over the week.

IT and pharmaceutical stocks led the losses, with both sectors sensitive to global trade policies and US regulatory developments. Sun Pharma slumped 4.5% after a downgrade, adding to the pressure on the pharma pack. Trump's remarks on drug pricing reform further weighed on investor sentiment in the healthcare space.