Weekly Review: Indian rupee slides on trade jitters and FII outflows

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee weakened sharply against the US dollar during the week ending August 1, 2025, amid mounting concerns over US-India trade tensions and sustained foreign capital outflows. The domestic currency posted its worst weekly performance in over 18 months, despite late-week support from the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee opened the week at around Rs 86.50 to the dollar and steadily lost ground, slipping to as low as Rs 87.74 during intraday trade on Friday, before recovering slightly to close the week at Rs 87.25. Overall, the currency depreciated by nearly 1.2% through the week, according to data from Reuters and Investing.com.

A key trigger was the announcement of a 25% import tariff on Indian goods by the United States, alongside inflammatory rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who referred to India as a “dead economy.” The developments spooked investors and added to global uncertainty, particularly for emerging markets.

Exacerbating the pressure on the rupee was a sustained selloff by foreign institutional investors. FIIs withdrew over Rs 27,000 crore (about $3.5 billion) from Indian equities in just nine days, according to reports. The spike in capital outflows increased dollar demand in the market and weighed on the rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India was reported to have intervened on Friday through both the spot and non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets to contain the volatility. This helped the rupee stabilise slightly, trimming some of the week’s earlier losses. The RBI’s intervention also prompted short-covering by traders, offering further support.

Despite the RBI’s efforts, sentiment around the rupee remains cautious. Market experts believe that persistent global uncertainties, elevated US yields, and continued portfolio outflows are expected to keep the currency under pressure in the near term. Traders will be watching US jobs data and any further developments in US-India trade relations for cues.

For the week, the rupee traded in a range of ₹86.40 to ₹87.74 per dollar. The average exchange rate stood around ₹87.04.