Delhi, Maharashtra emerge as frontrunners in Niti Aayog’s first India Electric Mobility Index

Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in NITI Aayog's first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI). Released on Monday, the IEMI tracks, evaluates and scores all Indian states and UTs out of 100 across 16 indicators under three-core themes: Transport Electrification Progress to capture demand-side adoption, Charging Infrastructure Readiness to track allied charging infrastructure development and EV Research and Innovation Status which covers supply-side ecosystem R&D efforts.

In transport electrification, Delhi and Maharashtra are the frontrunners, while Haryana, Karnataka, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh lead in charging infrastructure readiness. In terms of EV research and innovation, Niti Aayog said Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana stand out as frontruners.

Niti Aayog stated that IEMI enables evaluation across states and Union territories, identifying key drivers of success as well as areas requiring targeted interventions. The index aims to inform decision-making, foster healthy competition among states, and promote the sharing of best practices.