Delhi, Maharashtra emerge as frontrunners in Niti Aayog’s first India Electric Mobility Index

Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in NITI Aayog's first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI). Released on Monday, the IEMI tracks, evaluates and scores all Indian states and UTs out of 100 across 16 indicators under three-core themes: Transport Electrification Progress to capture demand-side adoption, Charging Infrastructure Readiness to track allied charging infrastructure development and EV Research and Innovation Status which covers supply-side ecosystem R&D efforts.
In transport electrification, Delhi and Maharashtra are the frontrunners, while Haryana, Karnataka, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh lead in charging infrastructure readiness. In terms of EV research and innovation, Niti Aayog said Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana stand out as frontruners.
Niti Aayog stated that IEMI enables evaluation across states and Union territories, identifying key drivers of success as well as areas requiring targeted interventions. The index aims to inform decision-making, foster healthy competition among states, and promote the sharing of best practices.
“The Index underscores the importance of state-level coordination, integrated planning, and cross-sectoral collaboration in achieving India’s electric mobility vision. By identifying strengths and gaps, the Index aims to support states in aligning with national goals while addressing local needs,” said Niti Aayog in a statement.
Currently 29 states and UTs in India have notified EV policies, with four in draft stage where policies drive localised action through targeted incentives, regulatory support and region specific strategies aligned with national goals. Niti Aayog said India's EV market saw a notable rise in 2024, with private vehicle adoption of electric two-wheelers and cars reaching 5.3 per cent with over 12 lakh EVs registered in 2024.