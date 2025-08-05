Indian markets end lower amid trade tensions and regulatory concerns

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment weakened due to renewed trade tensions with the US and concerns over proposed domestic regulatory changes. Both the Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses into the afternoon, reversing brief gains in early trade.

The BSE Sensex ended down 308.47 points or 0.38%, closing at 80,710.25. The NSE Nifty50 declined 73.20 points or 0.30% to settle at 24,649.55, falling below the key 24,700 mark.

Selling was seen across key sectors, with banking, IT, oil & gas, FMCG, and pharma each losing around 0.5%. However, the auto sector provided some support with a 0.5% gain. The Bank Nifty index dropped by 0.47% to close near 55,360, led lower by HDFC Bank, PNB, AU Small Finance Bank, and ICICI Bank. IndusInd Bank defied the broader trend, rising nearly 1.7%.

Investor mood was dampened by US President Donald Trump’s latest comments threatening higher tariffs on Indian goods in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. India rejected the U.S. move as “unjustified and unreasonable.” According to Fitch Ratings, the effective U.S. tariff rate on Indian exports has jumped to 20.7% in 2025 from just 2.4% in 2024, further clouding the economic outlook.