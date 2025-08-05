Indian markets end lower amid trade tensions and regulatory concerns

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment weakened due to renewed trade tensions with the US and concerns over proposed domestic regulatory changes. Both the Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses into the afternoon, reversing brief gains in early trade.
The BSE Sensex ended down 308.47 points or 0.38%, closing at 80,710.25. The NSE Nifty50 declined 73.20 points or 0.30% to settle at 24,649.55, falling below the key 24,700 mark.
Selling was seen across key sectors, with banking, IT, oil & gas, FMCG, and pharma each losing around 0.5%. However, the auto sector provided some support with a 0.5% gain. The Bank Nifty index dropped by 0.47% to close near 55,360, led lower by HDFC Bank, PNB, AU Small Finance Bank, and ICICI Bank. IndusInd Bank defied the broader trend, rising nearly 1.7%.
Investor mood was dampened by US President Donald Trump’s latest comments threatening higher tariffs on Indian goods in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. India rejected the U.S. move as “unjustified and unreasonable.” According to Fitch Ratings, the effective U.S. tariff rate on Indian exports has jumped to 20.7% in 2025 from just 2.4% in 2024, further clouding the economic outlook.
Adding to market jitters was a report suggesting SEBI may impose new restrictions on weekly expiry trading. The news dragged capital market-related stocks down by as much as 5%, including BSE and MCX.
On the stock-specific front, IndusInd Bank surged over 4.7% after announcing Rajiv Anand as its new CEO. Tiger Logistics rallied more than 5%, while Siemens Energy and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances also posted strong gains following positive earnings reports. On the other hand, Triveni Turbine fell nearly 7% on disappointing Q1 results.
The Indian rupee weakened to ₹87.80 against the U.S. dollar, down from the previous close of ₹87.65. In terms of institutional activity, foreign investors sold shares worth ₹11,581 crore while buying ₹9,015 crore, resulting in net FII outflows of ₹2,566 crore. Domestic institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of ₹4,386 crore.
Globally, Asian markets ended higher while Wall Street rallied on hopes of a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September. However, Indian equities remained under pressure due to domestic and geopolitical headwinds.
Traders are now watching for signals from the upcoming RBI policy announcement, expected Wednesday, as well as further developments in the US-India trade standoff. Analysts see Nifty support at 24,600 and resistance around 24,800, with similar range-bound expectations for the Sensex between 80,500 and 81,500.