Indian equity markets ended in the red amid RBI policy hold, global worries

CHENNAI: Indian Indian markets close lower on Wednesday, August 6, as investors reacted to the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50% while maintaining a neutral policy stance. Caution also prevailed amid lingering global concerns, including fresh tariff threats from the US.

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 166 points or 0.21%, settling at 80,543.99. The broader NSE Nifty 50 fell 75 points or 0.31%, closing below the 24,600 mark at 24,574.20.

Mid- and small-cap stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure. The BSE Midcap index dropped 454 points or 1% to 45,142, while the BSE Smallcap index plunged 600 points to close at 52,228.

The Nifty Bank index bucked the trend, gaining 51 points or 0.09% to end at 55,411.

IT stocks were among the biggest drags on the indices. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech all declined between 1% and 2.4%. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, and Tech Mahindra were also among the top laggards.

On the other hand, a few stocks managed to buck the weak trend. Asian Paints gained over 2%, offering some support to the market.

Analysts noted that while the RBI’s decision was widely expected, the central bank’s cautious tone failed to lift sentiment. Investors were also unnerved by renewed geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the impact of potential U.S. trade actions on India’s export sectors.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty has formed a lower top and lower bottom on the daily chart, indicating potential further downside. Key support is seen around the 24,400 level, below which the next leg of correction could unfold.

With no immediate domestic triggers in sight and global uncertainties still looming, analysts expect the markets to remain range-bound with a negative bias in the near term.