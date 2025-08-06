Indian markets slip in morning trade after RBI holds rates steady; tariff concerns weigh

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note on Saturday, as investor sentiment turned cautious following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged and amid renewed tariff threats from the US.

At 11 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 228.54 points or 0.28 per cent, trading at 80,481.71. The broader NSE Nifty50 slipped 94 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,555.50.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously voted to maintain the repo rate at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive time, while retaining its "Neutral" policy stance. The RBI cited a steady core inflation rate at 4 per cent and supportive conditions from a favourable monsoon outlook and improving rural demand.

Despite steady domestic indicators, investor sentiment was dampened by fresh geopolitical overhang. US President Donald Trump’s recent warning of revised tariffs on India due to its continued crude imports from Russia has added uncertainty to global trade expectations.