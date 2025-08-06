Indian markets slip in morning trade after RBI holds rates steady; tariff concerns weigh

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note on Saturday, as investor sentiment turned cautious following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged and amid renewed tariff threats from the US.
At 11 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 228.54 points or 0.28 per cent, trading at 80,481.71. The broader NSE Nifty50 slipped 94 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,555.50.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously voted to maintain the repo rate at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive time, while retaining its "Neutral" policy stance. The RBI cited a steady core inflation rate at 4 per cent and supportive conditions from a favourable monsoon outlook and improving rural demand.
Despite steady domestic indicators, investor sentiment was dampened by fresh geopolitical overhang. US President Donald Trump’s recent warning of revised tariffs on India due to its continued crude imports from Russia has added uncertainty to global trade expectations.
In its outlook, the central bank maintained the real GDP growth projection for FY26 at 6.6 per cent. It also revised the headline inflation estimate downward to 3.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent projected earlier, though it expects CPI inflation to rise to 4.9 per cent in FY27 — exceeding its medium-term target of 4 per cent.
Broader Market and Sectoral Trends
The Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices underperformed the benchmarks, falling 0.87 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.
Sectorally, Nifty IT, Pharma, and Realty indices were down over 1 per cent each. Nifty Auto, Energy, FMCG, and Metal also traded in negative territory. However, Nifty Bank and Oil & Gas indices showed resilience and traded in the green.
Stock Highlights
Among the top losers on the Sensex were Infosys, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and HCL Technologies. On the flip side, Trent, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Electronics emerged as the top gainers, offering some support to the indices.
Analysts warns that market participants are expected to remain cautious amid global trade tensions, while closely monitoring inflation trends and upcoming corporate earnings for further cues.