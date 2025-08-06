Market under pressure as Trump tariff offsets RBI’s expected rate cut pause

India’s equity market closed slightly lower on Wednesday as investors grew cautious following US President Donald Trump’s threat on Tuesday to substantially raise the tariff on Indian goods within 24 hours. This was in response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil. Trump acted on his word and on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India, raising the total tariff on Indian goods imported by the US to 50%.
Experts believe this tariff increase will negatively impact India’s outbound trade to the US, which is valued at nearly $100 billion. The move is also expected to affect the earnings of many companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from exports to the US.
Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, told TNIE that the market may open flat or slightly lower on Thursday with a negative bias. This is because the tariff will apply only after 21 days, creating uncertainty about whether and when it will actually come into effect.
“By allowing 21 days, Trump is keeping the negotiation window open, which is likely to provide some relief to investors. I also feel most negative cues are already factored in,” said Agrawal. He added that sectors like Gems & Jewellery and Textiles, which have maximum exposure to the US market, have seen sharp corrections in recent sessions.
Regarding pharma companies, Agrawal said, “It is difficult to predict the impact because imposing taxes on medicines is not easy for any country.”
Concerns over escalating US-India trade tensions overshadowed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, a move that was widely anticipated by markets.
The BSE Sensex fell 166.26 points or 0.21% to settle at 80,543.99 on Wednesday, and the Nifty closed 75.35 points or 0.31% lower at 24,574.20. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices declined over 1% each. Market breadth remained weak, with the Nifty 500 advance-decline ratio at 1:4, reflecting significant profit booking in the broader market.
Barring PSU banks, which outperformed with gains of 0.6%, all other sectoral indices closed in negative territory. IT, Media, Realty, Pharma, and FMCG stocks declined in the range of 1–2%, reflecting sectoral rotation and risk-off sentiment.
“Overall, we expect the market to continue its consolidation as investor sentiment remains cautious amid India-US trade tensions and the ongoing Q1 earnings announcements,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Khemka added that defence stocks are likely to be in focus after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared a series of capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 67,000 crore.
Commenting on the RBI’s MPC outcome, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, said that for investors, close attention should now be paid to monsoon-driven food inflation, the timing and effect of phased CRR reductions, evolving global trade policy, and festive season demand— each of which could influence the trajectory of future rate actions and risk appetite across asset classes.
Gopal Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Gaja Alternative Asset Management, said that for private equity investors, the RBI’s monetary policy reinforces India’s credibility as a resilient, policy-driven economy. “Key sectors such as financial services, consumer and technology are well-positioned to benefit from the supportive rate environment and macroeconomic stability,” he added.