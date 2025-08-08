Indian indices end sharply lower on Friday amid foreign fund outflows and tariff-related jitters

CHENNAI: Equity benchmark indices fell sharply on Friday as non-stop foreign fund outflows and tariff-related jitters unnerved investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 765.47 points, or 0.95%, to close at 79,857.79, while the 50-stock NSE Nifty slid 232.85 points, or 0.95%, to finish at 24,363.30. Heavyweights Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries headed the list of laggards, while NTPC, Titan, Trent, ITC and Bajaj Finserv managed gains.

Foreign Institutional Investors remained net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹4,997.19 crore in the previous session, even as Domestic Institutional Investors stepped in to buy stocks worth ₹10,864.04 crore. The selling pressure from foreign funds compounded investor anxiety about the prospect of higher trade barriers and tariff headlines, which cast doubt on near-term corporate earnings and export prospects.

Globally, Brent crude rose about 0.6% to $66.82 a barrel, a move that added to cost-concern narratives for energy-sensitive sectors. Against this backdrop, market breadth skewed negative as selling in large-cap names outweighed gains in select defensive and consumer plays. Volatility picked up and volumes suggested risk-off positioning ahead of next week’s economic data and any new trade or tariff developments.

Analysts said the combination of persistent FII outflows, tariff-related headlines and cautious global cues kept sentiment fragile; short-term momentum indicators favoured further consolidation unless foreign flows stabilise or clearer policy signals emerge. For now, investors are likely to prefer high-quality defensive names and await fresh triggers before reallocating to cyclical sectors.