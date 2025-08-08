Indian markets open cautious amid US tariff escalation

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a subdued note Friday as investors reacted to escalating trade tensions with the US. The BSE Sensex fell 133 points to 80,490 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty slipped 27 points to 24,569. The weakness came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, taking total duties to 50%.

The move is expected to hit export-oriented sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Analysts, however, believe the overall economic impact will be contained due to India’s strong domestic consumption base.

Top analysts say the economy should absorb the shock without major disruption. They estimated the GDP hit at 0.5–0.7%, though they warned of possible inflationary pressures and margin squeeze for producers.

In derivatives, a shift in sentiment was visible with put writers outpacing call writers, pushing the Put-Call Ratio from 0.60 to 1.02, signalling renewed bullishness. The India VIX eased 2.28% to 11.68, suggesting expectations of market consolidation.

Adding to stock-specific momentum, MSCI announced changes to its India index, including the addition of Vishal Mega Mart, Swiggy, Waaree Energies, and Hitachi Energy, while removing Sona BLW and Thermax.

Global cues were mixed, with Japan and Taiwan trading higher, while China and Australia were in the red. Meanwhile, gold prices in India surged past ₹1.02 lakh per 10 grams, hitting a new record high as investors sought safe-haven assets amid tariff concerns and a weakening rupee.

Despite the cautious start, market experts believe resilience will be supported by India’s large domestic market, though global trade tensions are likely to keep volatility elevated.