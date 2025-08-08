LIC posts 5% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 10,987 crore

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 5% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, at Rs 10,987 crore, compared with Rs 10,461 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong policy renewals, with renewal premium collections rising 6%. Net premium income also grew about 5% to Rs 1.19 lakh crore, supported by gains in both individual and group segments.

The value of new business (VNB) increased 20.75% to Rs 1,944 crore, with margins improving from 13.9% to 15.4%, reflecting a stronger product mix and better pricing. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 9.45%, aided by a 16% jump in group APE. The share of non-participating products in the portfolio expanded to 30.34% from 23.94% a year earlier. LIC’s solvency ratio strengthened to 2.17 from 1.99, indicating improved long-term financial stability.

While equity market volatility led to lower capital gains during the quarter, steady investment income and better underwriting performance offset the impact. Total income rose to about Rs 2.23 lakh crore. New policy sales saw some pressure due to regulatory changes reducing surrender penalties, but robust renewals helped maintain earnings momentum.

Following the results, LIC’s shares rose nearly 5% on the BSE, touching an intraday high of around Rs 927. Brokerages responded with cautious optimism, revising target prices while highlighting the insurer’s strong fundamentals. Overall, the quarter underscored LIC’s operational resilience, with healthy core growth, improved margins, and a stable financial position despite a challenging market backdrop.