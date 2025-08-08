Market logs sixth straight weekly loss, longest since 2020 Covid crash

India’s equity market benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - extended their losing streak for the sixth consecutive week, marking its longest stretch of weekly declines since the COVID-19 market crash in 2020. The Indian market ended on a weak note on Friday with the Sensex settling below 80,000 level and Nifty hitting 3-month lows. At close, the Sensex was down 765.47 points or 0.95% at 79,857.79, and the Nifty was down 232.85 points or 0.95% at 24,363.30.

“This persistent weakness underscores the prevailing bearish sentiment in the market. What stands out technically is that for the fourth week in a row, the index has formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow. This formation signals that every attempt at a rally is being met with strong selling pressure, indicating a lack of conviction among bulls and a clear dominance of bears at higher levels,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

He added that during the week, market sentiment weakened further after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, escalating trade tensions over India’s Russian oil imports. The mood was further dampened by weak Q1 earnings across key sectors and continued FII selling, which added to the pressure on equities.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with metal, realty, pharma, auto, private bank, consumer durables down 1-2%. BSE Midcap index fell 1.5% and smallcap index shed 1%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that the equity market exhibited downward movement, closing at a three-month low amid growing concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. FIIs remained net sellers, intensifying the pressure on domestic indices. The pessimism was broad-based, with realty and metals bearing the biggest brunt.