SBI to raise Rs 20,000 crore in debt capital this fiscal: Chairman Setty

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender SBI, with a balance sheet north of Rs 67 trillion, will be hitting the debt capital market this fiscal to mop up Rs 20,000 crore bond sale, even though the bank has “more than sufficient liquidity with which it can lend up to Rs 12 trillion”. Over the weekend, the bank reported a street-beating set of numbers with net income rising 12.5% on-year to Rs 19,160 crore in the June quarter, primarily driven by the gains from treasury operations and better asset quality.
“Last month the board had given us a go ahead for a Rs 20,000 crore debt raising. We will raise the money this fiscal even though there is no need for funds now or in the course of this fiscal as we have sufficient liquidity to lend an additional Rs 12 trillion in fresh loans. It may not be in one tranche as well,” chairman CS Setty told TNIE on the sidelines of announcing the June quarter earnings Friday.
The bank expects lending to pick up once the uncertainty about the tariff war is resolved as corporates are holding back taking the money now. The bank has a project finance loan sanctioned, worth Rs 3.89 trillion, which is expected to be disbursed in the remaining period of the fiscal. Another component of the excess liquidity is the Rs 3.75 trillion in excess invested in government bonds under the SLR route, Setty said.
The chairman said most of the proposed Rs 20,000 crore debt raising is replacement debt of additional tier 1 capital. This proposed fund raise would be through issuing Basel-III-compliant additional tier 1 and 2 bonds to domestic investors, the bank had said in mid July. It may be recalled that the bank had raised Rs 25,000 crore in a QIP issue making it the largest ever such fund raise through this route in the country. This would add around 30 bps to the core capital which was 11% as of March 2025, said Setty.
As of June 2025, the bank’s return on assets improved to 1.14% from 1.10%, while return on equity moderated slightly to 19.70% from 20.98%.
The bank’s gross advances rose 11.61% to Rs 42.55 trillion in the June quarter driven by growth across segments such as retail personal loans which grew 12.56%, SME loans 19.10%, agricultural loans 12.67%, and corporate loans 5.70%. The chairman expressed confidence in retaining the credit growth target set in April at 12% for the fiscal as he expects more corporates to take disbursement of loan actions which stood at Rs 3.89 trillion, while disbursement in the quarter stood at Rs 3.41 trillion.
Similarly deposits increased 11.66% to Rs 54.73 trillion, with current account deposits jumping 30.69% and savings deposits rising 4.71%, helping the bank improve the low-cost Casa ratio to 39.36 sequentially but marginally lower than 40.70 a year ago.
The bank had raised Rs 7,500 crore last September through 15-year tier II bonds, with a call option at the end of the 10th year. In the previous financial year, it had raised Rs 15,000 crore through tier II bonds.